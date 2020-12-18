Christopher Gregory Buys 3,000,000 Shares of MRG Metals Ltd (MRQ.AX) (ASX:MRQ) Stock

MRG Metals Ltd (MRQ.AX) (ASX:MRQ) insider Christopher Gregory acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.01.

MRG Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops heavy mineral sands. It holds interest in Mozambique HMS project comprising the Corridor Central and Corridor Souuth; the Linhuane Project that consists of 113 km2; and the Marao and Marruca Project, which covers 491 km2. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Ballarat, Australia.

