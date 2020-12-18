Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.06.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.11. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 313,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

