CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.83.

CIFAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.92. CI Financial has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.22.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

