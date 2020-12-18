Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $296.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $296.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Cintas stock opened at $352.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cintas by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,717,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Cintas by 7.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

