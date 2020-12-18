Cipher Core Token Market Capitalization Tops $225.58 Million (CIPHC)

Cipher Core Token (CURRENCY:CIPHC) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Cipher Core Token has a total market capitalization of $225.58 million and $30,229.00 worth of Cipher Core Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher Core Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $30.37 or 0.00134897 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher Core Token has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.31 or 0.01959894 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00094396 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002492 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cipher Core Token Profile

CIPHC is a token. Cipher Core Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,426,565 tokens. The official website for Cipher Core Token is www.cipher-core.com.

Buying and Selling Cipher Core Token

Cipher Core Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

