Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $55.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAL. Wolfe Research lowered United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

