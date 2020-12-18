Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,799 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

