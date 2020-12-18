Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $37.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

OHI stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

