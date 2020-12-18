Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Neutral

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

GKOS opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 91.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 74.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

