City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

City has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get City alerts:

Shares of CHCO opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.21. City has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.68.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that City will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.