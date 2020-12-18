Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Hits $64.04 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Civic has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $64.04 million and $24.57 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Civic Profile

CVC is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

