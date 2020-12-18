CJS Securities Downgrades Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) to Market Perform

CJS Securities cut shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. G.Research cut Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Arcosa by 7.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arcosa by 27.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.