CJS Securities Initiates Coverage on Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Franchise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

