Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 42.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.