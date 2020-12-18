ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) Trading Up 12%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT)’s stock price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.70. 144,959 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 76,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

CLPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73.

ClearPoint Neuro (NYSE:CLPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 1.00% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (NYSE:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.