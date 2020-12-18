Clifton A. Pemble Sells 8,494 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clifton A. Pemble also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Garmin alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Garmin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.