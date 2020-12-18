Clifton A. Pemble Sells 8,494 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clifton A. Pemble also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Garmin by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Garmin by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

