Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner Sells 38,376 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CLDR opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

