Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Insider Arun Murthy Sells 89,523 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arun Murthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79.

Shares of CLDR opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cloudera by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 11.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

