CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNA. ValuEngine raised shares of CNA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CNA Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.55. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 668,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 299,325 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.