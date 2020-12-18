CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CNFinance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

CNF opened at $3.68 on Monday. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $252.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 422.30, a current ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

