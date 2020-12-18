CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Melius raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.92.

CNHI opened at $11.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Bank of Italy raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,712,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,514,000 after acquiring an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 758.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

