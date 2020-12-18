CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNHI. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Melius raised CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.92.

CNHI stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.67. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 758.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 117.4% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,483,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 824,231 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

