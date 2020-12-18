CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 36.4% during the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 336,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 214,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.