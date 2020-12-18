Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Director Richard S. Serbin Sells 17,000 Shares

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of -3.16. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 49,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.