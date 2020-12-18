Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CODX. BidaskClub raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Co-Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of -3.16.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $940,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 44,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $470,469.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $2,804,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

