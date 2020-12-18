Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 19,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,791. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.