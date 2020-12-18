Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361.67 ($30.86).

CCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LON CCH traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,386 ($31.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,059.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32). The firm has a market cap of £8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 215 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) per share, with a total value of £4,162.40 ($5,438.20). Insiders have purchased a total of 566 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,225 over the last 90 days.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

