Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens began coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.79 on Monday. Cognex has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $2,422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $322,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

