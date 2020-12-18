Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.52.

Shares of CTSH opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,712. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

