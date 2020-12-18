Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Shares Gap Up to $590.00

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $590.00, but opened at $618.00. Cohort plc (CHRT.L) shares last traded at $622.00, with a volume of 7,983 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £254.84 million and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 591.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 594.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cohort plc (CHRT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total transaction of £2,023 ($2,643.06).

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) Company Profile (LON:CHRT)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

