CoinFi (COFI) Market Cap Hits $245,814.30

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $245,814.30 and approximately $41,187.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00370136 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.88 or 0.02417896 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

