Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) PT Raised to $14.00

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CXP opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 63.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 399.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,918 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

