Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $83,886,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

