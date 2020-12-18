Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE FIX traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,419. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 40,994 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 213,373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

