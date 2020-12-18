Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVLT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -79.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

