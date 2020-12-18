Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

SGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.30 ($41.53).

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) alerts:

SGO stock opened at €39.10 ($46.00) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a twelve month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.76.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.