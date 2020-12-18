Comparing Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) & One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) and One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sector 5 and One Stop Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 5 $390,000.00 3.39 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A One Stop Systems $58.31 million 0.88 -$900,000.00 ($0.06) -51.67

Sector 5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than One Stop Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Sector 5 and One Stop Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A One Stop Systems 0.91% 1.92% 1.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sector 5 and One Stop Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A One Stop Systems 1 0 3 0 2.50

One Stop Systems has a consensus price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.78%. Given One Stop Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Stop Systems is more favorable than Sector 5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of One Stop Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, indicating that its share price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Stop Systems has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Stop Systems beats Sector 5 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sector 5 Company Profile

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc. (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications. The Concept Development Inc. segment offers in-flight entertainment systems for commercial aircraft. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.

