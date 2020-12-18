Comparing West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) & First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.01% West Bancorporation 28.60% 15.12% 1.22%

Risk and Volatility

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Citizens BancShares and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 1 0 0 2.00 West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

West Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.74%. Given West Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than First Citizens BancShares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and West Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 3.22 $457.37 million N/A N/A West Bancorporation $106.99 million 3.20 $28.69 million $1.74 11.94

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than West Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. West Bancorporation pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. Its loan product portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, and consumer loans. The company also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment management and advisory services; and defined benefit and defined contribution, insurance, private banking, trust, fiduciary, philanthropy, and special asset services. The company provides its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 574 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

