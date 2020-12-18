Compass Point Boosts Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $220.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price upped by analysts at Compass Point from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $189.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.