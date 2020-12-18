Compass Point Increases LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $112.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Compass Point from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LPLA. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LPL Financial by 81.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

