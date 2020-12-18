Compound Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $154.10 or 0.00684355 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $675.65 million and approximately $325.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000295 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,384,622 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

