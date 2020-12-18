Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Purchases $67,000.00 in Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

