ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a $54.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.62.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $41.76 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.