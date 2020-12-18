Contentos (COS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $888,153.00

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and $888,153.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.27 or 0.00372532 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,224,759,254 tokens. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

