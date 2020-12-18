Contrasting First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

64.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Fulton Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $738.95 million 2.29 $198.07 million $2.14 8.06 Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.02 $226.34 million $1.39 9.33

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. First Financial Bancorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 22.09% 7.42% 1.08% Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp. and Fulton Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.99%. Fulton Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Fulton Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Fulton Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 63 banking centers in Ohio; three banking centers in Illinois; 65 banking centers in Indiana; and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides finance leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 230 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.