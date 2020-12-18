Contrasting National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 23.05% 9.83% 0.88% National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and National Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 2.35 $51.69 million $2.59 9.52 National Bank $325.35 million 3.14 $80.36 million $2.55 13.10

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Bridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bridge Bancorp and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33

National Bank has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given National Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Bridge Bancorp.

Summary

National Bank beats Bridge Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of April 20, 2020, the company operated 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

