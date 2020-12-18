Contrasting O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) & Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares O2Micro International and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 0.00 -$5.04 million ($0.29) N/A Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 0.00 -$9.40 million $0.91 N/A

O2Micro International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultra Clean.

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.3% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 4.88% 3.64% 3.02% Ultra Clean 1.74% 14.79% 6.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for O2Micro International and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80

O2Micro International currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats O2Micro International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

