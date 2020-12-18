Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC) Shares Up 0.1%

Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) (LON:CTEC)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.60 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 206.94 ($2.70). 3,874,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 4,264,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.80 ($2.70).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 200.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 195.32.

In other news, insider Karim Bitar sold 529,782 shares of Convatec Group Plc (CTEC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36), for a total value of £958,905.42 ($1,252,816.07).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

