Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Core Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.24.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 507,141 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 503,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 232,010 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,470,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 141,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

